Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Manchester, CT
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD

Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Dr. Sehgal works at Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc. in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Combination Drug Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sehgal's Office Locations

    Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.
    71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 647-6827
    Manchester Community Hlth Svcs-medical
    150 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 533-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Combination Drug Dependence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusion Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 23, 2023
The title of my review sums it up pretty well. I've been seeing her for a number of years. In the first year I think our communication wasn't the best, but that improved in time. I think she gives me good care.
Paul R — Jan 23, 2023
About Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801109665
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sehgal works at Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc. in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sehgal’s profile.

Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Combination Drug Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

