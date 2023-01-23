Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD
Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal's Office Locations
-
1
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 647-6827
-
2
Manchester Community Hlth Svcs-medical150 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 533-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The title of my review sums it up pretty well. I've been seeing her for a number of years. In the first year I think our communication wasn't the best, but that improved in time. I think she gives me good care.
About Dr. Ritu Sehgal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801109665
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Combination Drug Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
