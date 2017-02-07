Dr. Ritvik Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritvik Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ritvik Mehta, MD
Dr. Ritvik Mehta, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group5405 Oberlin Dr # 2, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 909-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta is a caring, compassionate physician.
About Dr. Ritvik Mehta, MD
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1245393586
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.