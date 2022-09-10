Overview of Dr. Rivka Sachdev, MD

Dr. Rivka Sachdev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Kings Highway Division



Dr. Sachdev works at Dermatology - Downtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.