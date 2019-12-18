See All Hematologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD

Hematology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD

Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Tongji Medical University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Zhou works at HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology
    2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 396-8694
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Intermountain Healthcare
    2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 820-2503
  3. 3
    Nevada Cancer Center
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 398-3090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • Universal Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2019
    My experience with Dr Zhou over the last 6 yrs is great. However, the office and the phone in line to try and reschedule an appt or even answer a question is horrible. Am I the only one who can't get through to a person on the phone lines. THERE IS NO MENU OPTION IF YOU NEED TO RESCHEDULE AN APPT. And going through the main line for HCP is useless, they dial the same number I do, and no one answers.
    — Dec 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD
    About Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Chinese, Greek, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1962678136
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    • Tongji Medical University
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhou works at HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Zhou’s profile.

    Dr. Zhou speaks Chinese, Greek, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

