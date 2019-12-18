Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD
Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Tongji Medical University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Zhou works at
Dr. Zhou's Office Locations
-
1
HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 396-8694Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Intermountain Healthcare2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 820-2503
-
3
Nevada Cancer Center8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (888) 398-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhou?
My experience with Dr Zhou over the last 6 yrs is great. However, the office and the phone in line to try and reschedule an appt or even answer a question is horrible. Am I the only one who can't get through to a person on the phone lines. THERE IS NO MENU OPTION IF YOU NEED TO RESCHEDULE AN APPT. And going through the main line for HCP is useless, they dial the same number I do, and no one answers.
About Dr. Rixin Zhou, MD
- Hematology
- English, Chinese, Greek, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1962678136
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Tongji Medical University
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou works at
Dr. Zhou speaks Chinese, Greek, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.