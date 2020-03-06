Dr. Chacko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riya Chacko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riya Chacko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 5 Bldg A, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-2850
Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia142 Wallace Ave Ste 109110, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 696-2850
Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia404 McFarlan Rd Ste 102 Bldg A, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 696-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chacko is a great Doc. Apparently she recently left her Crouse Practice and the office will not give any forwarding info. They said she left "suddenly "and they had no information on where she went. This is hard to believe knowing how she felt about her patients. I doubt that she would not give this info to Crouse. I hope Crouse is not withholding information just to keep a patient. I will do my best to find her and will post on social media when I find out.
About Dr. Riya Chacko, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265622369
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
