Dr. Riyadh Hammod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riyadh Hammod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riyadh Hammod, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Hammod works at
Locations
-
1
South Jersey Gastroenterology Consultants1103 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 692-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammod?
I was treated well..no pain and I'm looking to see him again..very good Dr
About Dr. Riyadh Hammod, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568556512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammod works at
Dr. Hammod has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammod speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.