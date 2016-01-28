See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lathrup Village, MI
Dr. Riyadh Kasmikha, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Riyadh Kasmikha, MD

Dr. Riyadh Kasmikha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Kasmikha works at Southfield Family Health Center in Lathrup Village, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasmikha's Office Locations

    Southfield Medical Group Pllc
    28500 Southfield Rd Ste 200, Lathrup Village, MI 48076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chest Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 28, 2016
    Great doctor. Asked lots of questions and seems very concerned.
    Nyah in Detroit — Jan 28, 2016
    About Dr. Riyadh Kasmikha, MD

    NPI Number
    • 1013980531
    Education & Certifications

