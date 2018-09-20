Dr. Riyanto Quemena, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quemena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riyanto Quemena, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Riyanto Quemena Dpm Inc.841 W Valley Blvd Ste 102, Alhambra, CA 91803 Directions (626) 576-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional and competent doctor. He thinks of Patient’s comfort and wellness at all times
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Khmer
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
