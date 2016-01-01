Overview of Dr. Riyaz Jinnah, MD

Dr. Riyaz Jinnah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cambridge, School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Jinnah works at Wake Forest Bptst Hlth Cmp Orth in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Lenoir, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.