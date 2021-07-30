See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Rizal Lim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rizal Lim, MD

Dr. Rizal Lim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Lim works at Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 45, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 480-6693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Microsomia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Microtia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2021
    As serious as my surgery was I was calm as I had great confidence in Dr. Lim. He explained everything pertaining to my situation and is skilled in the OR. He has a good manner with patients and makes you feel at ease. Keep up the good work doctor !!
    Lyle J Burnett — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Rizal Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801945514
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Boston University | University of Miami
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizal Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim works at Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

    Dr. Lim has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

