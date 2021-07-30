Dr. Rizal Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizal Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Rizal Lim, MD
Dr. Rizal Lim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida11760 SW 40th St Ste 45, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 480-6693
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As serious as my surgery was I was calm as I had great confidence in Dr. Lim. He explained everything pertaining to my situation and is skilled in the OR. He has a good manner with patients and makes you feel at ease. Keep up the good work doctor !!
About Dr. Rizal Lim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801945514
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Boston University | University of Miami
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
