Dr. Rizkalla Mouchati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouchati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizkalla Mouchati, MD
Overview
Dr. Rizkalla Mouchati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Mouchati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rizkalla A Mouchati, M.d.500 Congress St Ste 1H, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 786-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mouchati?
A wonderful, intelligent, caring doctor! Explained what was going on and what WE were going to do. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Rizkalla Mouchati, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1093748360
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- New Jersey Coll Med
- Hotel Dieu de France
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mouchati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mouchati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouchati works at
Dr. Mouchati speaks Arabic and French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouchati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouchati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouchati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouchati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.