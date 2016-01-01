Overview of Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD

Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akhtar works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.