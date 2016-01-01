See All Nephrologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD

Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Akhtar works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akhtar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    608 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 628-3366
  2. 2
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy # 80, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 628-3368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rizwan Akhtar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669695649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital of St. Raphael Program Yale University|Hospital of St. Raphael Program Yale University|University Hospital Of St Raphael Yale University|University Hospital Of St Raphael Yale University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
    Residency
    Internship
    • Meml Hosp-Brown U|Meml Hosp-Brown U|Meml Hospital Brown University|Meml Hospital Brown University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

