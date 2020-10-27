Overview of Dr. Rizwan Aslam, DO

Dr. Rizwan Aslam, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Aslam works at Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.