Dr. Rizwan Badar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Badar, MD
Dr. Rizwan Badar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Baqai Medical University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Badar works at
Dr. Badar's Office Locations
Riverside Office3660 Park Sierra Dr Ste 208, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Badar is a kind, generous, smart, hardworking doctor. He has been taking care of me for 11 years and I trust him completely and if you know me trust is very difficult to give. These last few months I have been very sick. I was hospitalized at Loma Linda University Medical Center. The nephrologist that were there are top notch and many offered to be my nephrologist but I wouldn’t trade them for Dr. Badar. There really aren’t enough superlatives to describe how lucky I am to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Rizwan Badar, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1073761243
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
- Stonybrook University
- Baqai Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Badar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.