Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD
Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Huntington Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Macula Consultants of California10 Congress St Ste 502, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Huntington Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatti?
For anyone dealing with serious issues concerning their eyes, I highly recommend meeting with Dr. Bhatti. Along with being a highly skilled ophthalmology specialist, Dr. Bhatti is a very caring professional with a calm and positive “beside manner.” In addition, Dr. Bhatti’s staff were very warm and welcoming.
About Dr. Rizwan Bhatti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1588724108
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute / Usc School Of Medicine
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatti speaks Arabic, Spanish and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.