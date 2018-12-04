Overview of Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD

Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Dr. Bukhari works at North Texas Vascular Center in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.