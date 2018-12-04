Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD
Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.

Dr. Bukhari's Office Locations
Rizwan H. Bukhari MD PA3220 Gus Thomasson Rd Ste 231, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 885-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough evaluation prior to surgery. No problems following surgery. Highly knowledgeable about intervascular procedures. All the people who work in the office are very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Rizwan Bukhari, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukhari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bukhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bukhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bukhari has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.