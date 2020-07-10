Dr. Rizwan Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Chaudhry, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
HMCs Medical Clinic1429 Highway 6 Ste 202, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 263-3900
Advanced Houston Surgical525 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 263-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visits were very thorough before the surgery and also after my surgery. I would definitely recommend Dr Chaudhry to any of my friends and family.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
