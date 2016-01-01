Dr. Rizwan Dar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Dar, MD
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Dar, MD
Dr. Rizwan Dar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Dar works at
Dr. Dar's Office Locations
Rizwan Dar, MD10721 Main St Ste 2500, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 977-5077
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Rizwan Dar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1699881631
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences|Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences|Jackson Hosp-U Miami|Medical College Of Pennsylvania|Jackson Hosp-U Miami|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dar works at
Dr. Dar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.