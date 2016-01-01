See All Cardiologists in Carbondale, IL
Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carbondale, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University Lahore, Pakistan|UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Carbondale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants Ltd
    409 W OAK ST, Carbondale, IL 62901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 529-4475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Treadmill Stress Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902288855
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Tufts University School of Medicine St. Elizabeths Medical Center, Boston, MA|Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Tufts University School of Medicine St. Elizabeths Medical Center, Boston, MA
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine Residency University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University Lahore, Pakistan|UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizwan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Carbondale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

