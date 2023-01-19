Overview

Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Advanced Fertility Centers in Odessa, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.