Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD
Dr. Rizwan Malik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Fertility Centers, 420 E 6th St Ste 101, Odessa, TX 79761, (432) 278-7653, Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday-Sunday Closed
Advanced Fertility Centers, 12121 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082, (432) 278-3919
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
longb wait but exited for next step
Obstetrics & Gynecology
28 years of experience
English, Arabic and Urdu
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik speaks Arabic and Urdu.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
