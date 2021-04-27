Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD
Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations
-
1
Suncoast Pediatric Care11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 308, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 592-2003
-
2
Suncoast Plaza6800 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 592-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
22 years of great care and love from Dr. Quershi top notch quality care. Highly recommend
About Dr. Rizwan Qureshi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1659394989
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.