Overview

Dr. Rizwan Safdar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Safdar works at Ironwood Gastroenterology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.