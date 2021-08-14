Dr. Rizwan Safdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Safdar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rizwan Safdar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Ironwood Gastroenterology1951 W Grant Rd Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-4342
Ironwoood Gastroenterology395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 255, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My second visit was at the new NW Hospital Sahuarita. Nice new offices, but unfortunately the same routine for checking in and out. One person behind the desk, answers the phone, makes appointments and checks in patients. This results in unnecessary wait times.
About Dr. Rizwan Safdar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1982651857
Education & Certifications
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safdar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safdar has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safdar speaks Urdu.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Safdar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.