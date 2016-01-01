Dr. Rizwan Tai, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rizwan Tai, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rizwan Tai, DPM
Dr. Rizwan Tai, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Tai's Office Locations
Vital Podiatry13219 Dotson Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4487
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rizwan Tai, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Health San Antonio and South Texas Veterans Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tai accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.
