Dr. Rizwana Fareeduddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rizwana Fareeduddin, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean - School of Medicine|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Fareeduddin works at
Locations
North Florida Perinatal Associates6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 410, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 253-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
A nice Dr. that I would like to talk again with. Write to me.
About Dr. Rizwana Fareeduddin, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063557940
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Hospital|Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- American University of the Caribbean - School of Medicine|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fareeduddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fareeduddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fareeduddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fareeduddin works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fareeduddin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fareeduddin.
