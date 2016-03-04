Overview of Dr. Rizwana Khan, MD

Dr. Rizwana Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karachi Medical And Dental College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at AAA Medical Group in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Jamesburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.