Overview of Dr. Rizwanullah Arain, MD

Dr. Rizwanullah Arain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Arain works at Neurodiagnostic Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.