Overview of Dr. Rizwanullah Hameed, MD

Dr. Rizwanullah Hameed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Hameed works at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.