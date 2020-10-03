Dr. Roanne Selinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roanne Selinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roanne Selinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Selinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bellevue at Overlake Hospital (main)1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-4768
-
2
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1301 4th Ave NW Unit 303, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 454-4768
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selinger?
Truly one of the most incredible GI providers in the area. I am proud to say that she has been my care provider for over two years now. Dr. Selinger is immensely thorough in her care and I always feel confident that I have all of the information I need to make an informed decision about my own health. She manages my IBD, so I work with her both in the clinic and procedure side. Her thoroughness extends to my every-other-year colonoscopies as well, which is paramount in my disease management. She books out well in advance for a reason and her appointments are absolutely worth the wait. I look forward to partnering with her to manage my IBD until the very distant day when she retires. Cannot recommend highly enough!
About Dr. Roanne Selinger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003895012
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selinger works at
Dr. Selinger has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Heartburn and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Selinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.