Overview

Dr. Roanne Selinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Selinger works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Heartburn and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.