Dr. Robert Brown III, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Brown III, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brown III works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates
    1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 572-7001
  2. 2
    Greenville ENT
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4368
  3. 3
    Prisma Health
    900 W Faris Rd Fl 2, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2019
    I am so extremely blessed to have Dr.Brown as my surgeon. I don’t know where to even begin...professional easy to understand friendly SO CARING his work is amazing. I have total trust in his! His staff if THE VERY BEST ANYWHERE! wow what an unbelievable Doctor and his totally fantastic office personal. The PAs that work for DrBrown are So caring and knowledgeable. I love this Doctor!! What an awesome man! Thank you so much . Sincerely G.Michael McGarel
    — May 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Brown III, MD
    About Dr. Robert Brown III, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English
    • 1124074851
    Education & Certifications

    • MUSC Hosp
    • Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
