Overview of Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO

Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Dickerman works at North Texas Brain and Spine Institute in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.