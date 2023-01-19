Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO
Overview of Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO
Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Dickerman's Office Locations
North Texas Brain and Spine Institute5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 238-0512Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rob D Dickerman, DO PhD Neurological and Spine Surgeon6045 Alma Rd Ste 310, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 238-0512
Rob D. Dickerman, D.O., Ph.D. Neurological and Spine Surgeon6200 W Parker Rd # 1-502, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 238-0512
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickerman is an amazing highly-skilled Neurosurgeon who cares about helping his patients feel better and have better health; he takes time to thoroughly explain his recommendations and answer questions; his staff also cares about their patients; they provide excellent post-op care.
About Dr. Rob Dickerman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962424747
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Health/u.s. Dept. Of Health And Human Services|National Institutes of Health, Surgical Neurology Branch|Texas Back Institute
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/long Island Jewish Medical Center|Long Island Jewish/North Shore
- University Of N. Texas Health Science Center/ Osteopathic Medical Center Of Texas
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Neurosurgery
