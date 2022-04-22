Overview

Dr. Rob Kassan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kassan works at Santa Monica Bay Physicians in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.