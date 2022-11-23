Overview of Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD

Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. O'Bert works at Ballas ENT Consultants in Sullivan, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.