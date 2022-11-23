See All Otolaryngologists in Sullivan, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (212)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD

Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. O'Bert works at Ballas ENT Consultants in Sullivan, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Bert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Associates
    965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-4790
  2. 2
    Bjc Medical Group Meternal-
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 351C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-4790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 212 ratings
    Patient Ratings (212)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 23, 2022
    DR O BERT PREFORMED AND REMOVED A TUMOR ON MY PAROTID GLAND. THIS WAS A VERY DIFFICULT SURGERY. HE DID A WONDERFUL JOB I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE FOR THIS TYPE OF SURGERY OR ANY ENT NEEDS. HIS STAFF WERE WONDERFUL AND CARING AND HE WAS A GREAT DOCTOR!!
    KEVIN N — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD
    About Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891880225
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rob O'Bert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Bert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Bert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Bert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Bert has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Bert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    212 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Bert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Bert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Bert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Bert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

