Dr. Rob Schuster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Schuster works at Surgical Professionals in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.