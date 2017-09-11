See All Hematologists in Newton, MA
Dr. Robb Friedman, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robb Friedman, MD

Dr. Robb Friedman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Med Center

Dr. Friedman works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Psychiatry in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

    Pediatric Ambulatory Care Center
    2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Acute Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Thrombocytosis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Hodgkin's Disease
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peritoneal Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Thalassemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cryoglobulinemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2017
    Dr, Freedman not only saved me physically, but emotionally. He has always been open, honest and straightforward. He has treated me always with grace ,kindness ,and respect. He will be hopefully in my life for a very long time !!!
    nancy sarnowitz in Canton, MA — Sep 11, 2017
    About Dr. Robb Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1669451514
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Tufts Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    National Navy Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robb Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Psychiatry in Newton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

