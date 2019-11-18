See All Podiatric Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM

Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Mothershed works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mothershed's Office Locations

    Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem
    3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2019
    Best podiatrist out there. Listened to my concerns and answered all questions.
    Lucinda in Statesville, NC — Nov 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM
    About Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851359749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mothershed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mothershed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mothershed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mothershed works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mothershed’s profile.

    Dr. Mothershed has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mothershed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mothershed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mothershed.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.