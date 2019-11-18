Overview of Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM

Dr. Robb Mothershed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Mothershed works at Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.