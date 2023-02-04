Dr. Robb Weir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robb Weir, MD
Overview of Dr. Robb Weir, MD
Dr. Robb Weir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Weir's Office Locations
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 303-3844MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robb Weir, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weir has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
