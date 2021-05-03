Overview of Dr. Robbi Franklin, MD

Dr. Robbi Franklin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.