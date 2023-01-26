Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robbie Buechler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
MUSC Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lancaster Medical Center834 West Meeting Street Suite G Medical Arts Build, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I moved down to Lancaster SC from NJ 6 months ago and was anxious to find a neurologist to help manage my sleep apnea…. Seizures and restless leg syndrome . I was afraid I might not be able to find a specialist as nice as my previous MD . Then I found Dr Buechler and his wonderful staff. He reviewed all my previous records and ordered some updated tests which showed I needed a BIPAP and not a CPAP machine that I had been using . And he and his staff arranged through my insurance to get me this new machine and now all my data readings show sleep apnea well under control .!!! Dr Buechler reviews all your tests with you and answers all your questions. I am awaiting some more testing but in the meantime I could not be happier with Dr B and his friendly , kind and welcoming staff .
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801868153
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
