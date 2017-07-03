Dr. Rampy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbie Rampy, MD
Overview of Dr. Robbie Rampy, MD
Dr. Robbie Rampy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE.
Dr. Rampy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rampy's Office Locations
-
1
United States Army5005 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79920 Directions (915) 569-3988
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rampy?
Dr. Rampy is an excellent physician. She is very compassionate and provide outstanding care to her patients. I strongly recommended her to everyone in the El Paso, Texas area. Thank you for your service at the WTU Fort Bliss, TX.
About Dr. Robbie Rampy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366531766
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rampy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rampy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.