Dr. Robbie Taha, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Taha works at Beaumont Integrative Cardiology - St. Clair Shores in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.