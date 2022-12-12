Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amiot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM
Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Amiot works at
Dr. Amiot's Office Locations
1
Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group17000 W North Ave Ste 200E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 782-4270
2
Aspen Orthopedic and Rehabilation Specalist19475 W North Ave Ste 201, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 395-4141
3
New Berlin12555 W National Ave Ste 100, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 395-4141
4
Aspen Orthopedics - Glendale5261 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (262) 395-4141
5
Satellite location - Wheaton Franciscan - SussexN64W24086 Main St, Sussex, WI 53089 Directions (262) 395-4141
6
Satellite location - ProHealth New Berlin13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 395-4141
7
Aspen Orthopedics - Pewaukee2900 Golf Rd # 3, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 395-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My foot had to have surgery on 5 toes. He did a great job and has a good process his follows for post operative care as well. I liked his detail and he also answered all my questions. Had to call the office as well with a question and they were responsive and got me a timely response. I had gotten 2 other consults as well and I am glad I choose him for my provider over the others.
About Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amiot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amiot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amiot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amiot works at
Dr. Amiot has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amiot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Amiot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amiot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amiot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amiot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.