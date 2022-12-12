See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (33)
Map Pin Small Brookfield, WI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM

Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Amiot works at Ascension Medical Group at Elmbrook Medical Arts Center - Primary & Specialty Care in Brookfield, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI, Glendale, WI, Sussex, WI and Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amiot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group
    17000 W North Ave Ste 200E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 782-4270
  2. 2
    Aspen Orthopedic and Rehabilation Specalist
    19475 W North Ave Ste 201, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 395-4141
  3. 3
    New Berlin
    12555 W National Ave Ste 100, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 395-4141
  4. 4
    Aspen Orthopedics - Glendale
    5261 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 395-4141
  5. 5
    Satellite location - Wheaton Franciscan - Sussex
    N64W24086 Main St, Sussex, WI 53089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 395-4141
  6. 6
    Satellite location - ProHealth New Berlin
    13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 395-4141
  7. 7
    Aspen Orthopedics - Pewaukee
    2900 Golf Rd # 3, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 395-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 12, 2022
    My foot had to have surgery on 5 toes. He did a great job and has a good process his follows for post operative care as well. I liked his detail and he also answered all my questions. Had to call the office as well with a question and they were responsive and got me a timely response. I had gotten 2 other consults as well and I am glad I choose him for my provider over the others.
    Linda — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568452175
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robby Amiot, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amiot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amiot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amiot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amiot works at Ascension Medical Group at Elmbrook Medical Arts Center - Primary & Specialty Care in Brookfield, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI, Glendale, WI, Sussex, WI and Pewaukee, WI. View the full addresses on Dr. Amiot’s profile.

    Dr. Amiot has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amiot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Amiot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amiot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amiot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amiot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

