Dr. Robby Bershow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bershow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robby Bershow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robby Bershow, MD
Dr. Robby Bershow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Bershow works at
Dr. Bershow's Office Locations
-
1
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists - Minneapolis2800 Chicago Ave Ste 400, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (952) 946-9777
-
2
Southwest Surgical Center, LLC8100 W 78th St Ste 230, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bershow?
Dr. Bershow took time to explain the results of my MRI. He made specific recommendations about exercise and other activity, and he noted that I should make another appointment if my symptoms worsened.
About Dr. Robby Bershow, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1962622258
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bershow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bershow accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bershow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bershow works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bershow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bershow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bershow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bershow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.