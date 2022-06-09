Dr. Robert Abady, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Abady, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Abady, DPM
Dr. Robert Abady, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abady's Office Locations
- 1 1001 37th St N Ste F, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 384-3338
St. Anthonys Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit1200 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 384-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abady?
He is Absolutely the BEST!! I've never had foot problems. He was caring, efficient, and asked the right kinds of questions to treat my situation. My first time and I didn't wait long at all. I felt better after my visit with him. Thank you, Dr. Abady
About Dr. Robert Abady, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1598767907
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abady has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abady.
