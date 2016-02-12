Dr. Abel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Abel Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Abel Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Abel Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Abel Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abel Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Medicall3501 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 479-3937
-
2
Delaware Ophthalmology Consultants PA3509 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 479-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abel Jr?
Tells it like it is without medical political correctness
About Dr. Robert Abel Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699719815
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abel Jr works at
Dr. Abel Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abel Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.