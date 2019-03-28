Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Abrams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Sandra Lombardo MD178 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-8976
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Abrams always takes his time and answers every question I have no matter how silly it might seem. He has been my internist for a dozen years or more and I'm willing to pay out of pocket when my insurance has not covered my visits with him. He's that good.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.