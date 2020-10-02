Dr. Robert Abramson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Abramson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Abramson, MD
Dr. Robert Abramson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University, New Orleans and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Abramson works at
Dr. Abramson's Office Locations
Doctors Specialists - Neurosurgery3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 202, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Abramson for over 20 years. I hope I never have to see anyone else. Truthful. Trustworthy. I can go on and on.
About Dr. Robert Abramson, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871545590
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U Med Ctr|Children's Hospital and Research Center|University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University, New Orleans
