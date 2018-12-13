Dr. Robert Adamenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Adamenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Adamenko, MD
Dr. Robert Adamenko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Adamenko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adamenko's Office Locations
-
1
Prohealth Physicians290 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-9235Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adamenko?
Dr. Adamenko has a great way with kids and
About Dr. Robert Adamenko, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629040100
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamenko works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.