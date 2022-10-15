Dr. Robert Aden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Aden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Aden, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Pepi Granat MD9595 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-1125
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Aden is competent, professional, and well versed in his area of speciality. But more than that, he is an old fashioned medical doctor in the sense that his patients overall health and welfare is important to him. While perhaps less significant a point, his scheduling is efficient. You do not spend hours in his waiting room before being seen. He respects your time. More importantly, I am a healthier man today because of Dr. Aden.
About Dr. Robert Aden, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1457312829
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
