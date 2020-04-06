Dr. Robert Admire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Admire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Admire, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Admire, MD
Dr. Robert Admire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School-Dallas Children's Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Admire's Office Locations
Robert C. Admire2401 W Oak St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 387-2241Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, complete visits with compassion. Excellent bedside manner, focused on the individual patient. Everything is explained well and understandably. The best in his field.
About Dr. Robert Admire, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174527725
Education & Certifications
- university of texas medical branch-galveston
- University Of Texas College Health Science Center
- Southwestern Medical School-Dallas Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Admire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Admire accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Admire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Admire has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Admire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Admire speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Admire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Admire.
