Overview of Dr. Robert Admire, MD

Dr. Robert Admire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School-Dallas Children's Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Admire works at Denton Urology in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.