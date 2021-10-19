Dr. Robert Aepli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aepli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Aepli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Gpcp (genesis Primary Care Physicians)945 Bethesda Dr Ste 130, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (614) 454-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr and staff. We had a tiny baby girl that always measured a little small, but was growing. He watched me and the baby closely and was worried towards the end so he asked if he could induce us. We had a beautiful 5lb 11oz baby with an embilical cord that was tied in a complete knot. If Dr Aepli had not monitored us so closely, I could have lost her before birth. Also, during a subsequent pregnancy, I was having issues and since he had given me his cell number during my pregnancy before, I messaged him. He was quick to answer and his words were comforting to me. We lost that baby. Now it pregnant again and he has just been so kind. I am blessed to have him as my OB!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1942286513
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
